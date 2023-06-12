Boise City Council to vote on rezoning

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council will vote on a proposed modern zoning map on Thursday, June 15.

The city council says the rezoning is for the future design and development of the city protects the character we love and creates more walkable, dynamic spaces for everyone.

City of Boise

A group of people against the vote called 'Reject Boise Upzone' says the vote is not partial to the residents of Boise and would have negative effects on the area.

“This will impact every resident of the upzone whether you are in the upzone or whether you're not in the upzone,” said Mark Phillips, Boise resident.

“There are some really big changes, and a lot of people may not be aware of how that may affect them in the future,” said Richard Llewellyn, Boise resident.

The group also touts other large cities in the country that have rezoned and had negative effects like Austin or Seattle and thinks that Boise should be careful before making a drastic decision.

“Boise is fortunate. We can see what has happened. We cannot make the same mistakes they have made because upzoning in other parts of the country has caused wider wealthier and more crowded neighborhoods,” said Phillips.

The vote comes months before redistricting goes into effect in November of this year.

For more information on the city council schedule, click here. For more information on 'Reject Boise Upzone', click here.