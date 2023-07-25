Watch Now
Body recovered at Lucky Peak, believed to be man who drowned trying to rescue his children

Posted at 1:02 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 16:31:36-04

BOISE, Idaho — Rescuers have recovered a body at Lucky Peak Reservoir, approximately 200 feet away from where 35-year-old Rodolfo Gomez Thomas disappeared under the water on Sunday.

Rescue crews and dive teams have been searching the lake near Turner Gulch for the past few days, including a boat using sonar equipment. They have recovered a body, believed to be Thomas, though they have not confirmed the identity.

On an afternoon boating trip, two children were flipped over in their tubes while being pulled by the boat. Thomas, the children's father, jumped in without wearing a life preserver trying to rescue them before he disappeared under the water.

It has been reported by Thomas's family that he was not a very strong swimmer. Both children were saved, both were wearing life preservers.

