Body recovered at Lucky Peak, believed to be man who drowned trying to rescue his children

BOISE, Idaho — Rescuers have recovered a body at Lucky Peak Reservoir, approximately 200 feet away from where 35-year-old Rodolfo Gomez Thomas disappeared under the water on Sunday.

Rescue crews and dive teams have been searching the lake near Turner Gulch for the past few days, including a boat using sonar equipment. They have recovered a body, believed to be Thomas, though they have not confirmed the identity.

The body of a man who fell into Lucky Peak on Sunday has been recovered. Sonar expert Gene Ralston located the man about 170 feet down and helped bring him to the surface earlier today. The Ada County Coroner's office will take over and ID the man publicly at a later time. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) July 25, 2023

On an afternoon boating trip, two children were flipped over in their tubes while being pulled by the boat. Thomas, the children's father, jumped in without wearing a life preserver trying to rescue them before he disappeared under the water.

It has been reported by Thomas's family that he was not a very strong swimmer. Both children were saved, both were wearing life preservers.

