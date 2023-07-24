Suspected drowning at Lucky Peak Lake

BOISE, Idaho — An investigation is currently underway into the reported drowning at Lucky Peak Lake on Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff's office, Marine deputies got a call at around 5:00 pm that a man went into the water by Turner Gulch without a life jacket on and did not resurface.

Boise Fire Department and ACSO crews responded but did not find him during the first night of searching. The Ada County Sheriff's Office has a dive team that continues to search for him.

Lucky Peak Lake is just southeast of Boise and had several people drown in its waters last summer.