Family mourns loss of father in Lucky Peak drowning

ADA COUNTY, IDAHO — Family and friends were gathered at Lucky Peak mourning the loss of a father who gave his life trying to save his daughter from drowning while boating at the lake on July 23rd.

Though the Ada County Sheriff's Office has not officially released a name, family at the scene have identified the man to be Rodolfo Gomez Thomas.

RELATED | Family identifies man in drowning at Lucky Peak

Rodolfo Gomez Thomas was spending the summer weekend with his family, including his five kids, when danger struck. Gomez-Thomas' daughter fell into a panic attack after her innertube flipped, prompting him to leap to action and jump into the water.

"He jumped off the boat unexpectedly when his daughter fell off the tube and after treading the water for a while, he wasn't a very strong swimmer with no life jacket", said Fabian Carrillo, a close friend of Gomez-Thomas, "He went under and never came back up."

The family is conducting a search for the body in the same boat which Gomez-Thomas lept from to help his daughter. They are hoping his discovery will bring closure to a heartbreaking loss.

In an effort to support the family, Ada County officials are expected to bring an advanced sonar expert to recover the 35-year-old's body.