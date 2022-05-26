Barclay Bay boat ramp closed for the summer

BOISE, Idaho — Lucky Peak has announced that Barclay Bay Boat Ramp will be closed this summer due to low water levels, sedimentation on the ramp and lack of docking space. Parking for vehicles and trailers will still be available.

Officials with the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offer these tips to ease through congested areas:

Plan your visit for off-peak times of day to lessen delays. Peak ramp area activity typically occurs in mid-afternoons and during the two hours before sunset as boaters depart the lake.

Prepare your vessel for launch before entering line, or while waiting in line, instead of on the ramp itself.

After loading a vessel onto its trailer, promptly move from the ramp to a nearby designated tie-down area for wiping down and securing the vessel. If tie-down areas are full, travel a short distance further to a sparsely occupied parking lot or road shoulder if safe and practical.

Utilizing a two-person launching and loading procedure is strongly recommended to keep limited dock and ramp space clear (i.e. one person idles the boat a short distance from shore while a second person parks or retrieves the vehicle and trailer).

Right now, Lucky Peak lake is at its maximum elevation for the year. It is 20ft below normal "lake full" conditions and will not show major changes until July.

