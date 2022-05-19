Late season snow benefits recreation at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho — Late spring storms have improved conditions for the Boise River basin, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

They say cooler temperatures and wetter conditions have preserved the remaining snowpack. Because of this, three upper reservoirs are continuing to store water ahead of the summer months. The overall system storage has increased by 59,000 acre-feet since the start of May. Spring runoff is expected to continue with higher flows for the next several weeks.

Right now, the Army Corps of Engineers says Lucky Peak Reservoir is discharging enough water to support local irrigation. To maximize use of water to meet irrigation, environmental and recreation needs, Lucky Peak will need to reach 20 feet below normal "lake full" conditions. The reservoir is expected to reach that level next week, and drawdown will not need to occur until mid-July. This will benefit recreation at Lucky Peak for two extra weeks.

If the Boise region sees more heavy precipitation and quick runoff, there is a possibility of Lucky Peak reaching higher levels later in June, but that is highly dependent on the weather and irrigation demand.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say that visitors who recreate at these reservoirs should be aware of the impacts of these low water conditions. Dock strings will not be easily accessible for day or overnight use. Boat ramps at Robie Creek Park, Macks Creek Park, and half of Barclay Bay will be closed while ramps at Turner Gulch and IDPR’s Spring Shores Marina will be open.

Related: Several boat ramps closed due to dry conditions in Boise River Basin

Due to reduced ramp availability, visitors should expect longer than usual wait times for launching, loading, and parking.