Students remember and share their memories of Caden Samples as they head back to school

BOISE, Idaho — The Vallivue School District was among those headed back to school this morning, and our Idaho News 6 team was there to speak with some of the parents and students as they rolled in.

For many, the excitement was tempered by loss, as students remembered and shared their memories of Caden Samples, the teen and cross-country athlete who was killed just weeks ago after being hit by a car while jogging.

Friends of Samples told us they took some time yesterday, before the first day of school, to stop by his memorial that is still on campus.

"We all went trick or treating with him, and we dressed as a frat boy; it was really fun,” said friends.

Some parents dropping off their kids on the first day of school shared their concerns and the precautions they are taking in the wake of the recent car accidents involving young teens.

"We live over at Simplot Blvd., and he [her son] talks about riding his bike, and we are like absolutely not! There is no way I want him on a bike off Simplot Blvd., there is no way,” said Anna Harrison, a Vallivue High School parent.

Parents also told us traffic was pretty hectic as they traveled to school due to all the construction in the area.

As a reminder, please drive safely, and remind kids to be aware of their surroundings and potential hazards when walking, running, skateboarding, or driving.

