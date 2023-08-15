Street safety and getting back to school safely

As school is starting up again within the next few weeks throughout the area, people will be seeing more kids walking, on skateboards, or on bicycles as they are heading to and from school.

Local police are working with parents and the community with reminders of street safety and getting kids to school safely.

Kids should be reminded to use crosswalks and intersections, to watch for cars, and to look both ways before crossing the street. They should avoid wearing earbuds or headphones, texting, or engaging in any other activity that could distract them from crossing streets safely.

As for drivers, adults or students, be sure to adhere to the laws surrounding School Buses and to Stop when you see those red lights flashing. And keep to 20 mph or under in posted school zones.

Keeping an eye out for kids heading into school is key to getting all of our kids to school and home safely.

Remember: The best offense is a good defense.