School officials to remind drivers to use caution near schools and crosswalks

NAMPA, Idaho — Students are back on the roads and sidewalks as school starts, making it even more important to be a safe and conscious driver.

In just the last month, we reported three young students who lost their lives in three separate car accidents.

While local school staff and non-profits are encouraging walking and biking for students. They acknowledge the dangers of what that entails.

"They drive faster than they need to because they are distracted, and that, to me, is the biggest problem,”said Sharlene Nickell, a Nampa Parent.

Sharlene Nickell tells me she has allowed her kids to walk to school while they attended elementary school since they didn't have to cross any major roads. But now that they are moving on to a different school that is a further walk, she doesn't feel comfortable having them walk or bike to school.

"And that, to me, is the biggest problem, and that's where accidents happen that can change the lives of so many people," Nickell continues.

Foot traffic around neighborhoods will increase as kids head back to school. For those driving, looking out for pedestrians at all times is critical around school zones.

RELATED | Street safety and getting back to school safely

During those early hours on school days, traffic congestion is increased by up to 14% with parents driving kids to school.

"Make sure if you see students on the sidewalks, be vigilant and watch for any out-of-the-ordinary movement from them," said Preston Pruett, the Iowa School Principal.

For those kids walking, biking, or getting out of vehicles during drop-off, the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance has suggestions and a few safety tips for parents.

"Walk the route with them a couple of times and make sure they understand where those dangers are going to be. Gamify it for them, make it fun to pick out different things around cars they see around them," said David Groff, the Executive Director for the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance.

Conditioning kids to what is out on the roads and what they might come across makes it safer for them.

From 2011 to 2015, there were 831 children involved in bicycle and pedestrian crashes, with 10 children being killed.

"Just be patient. There is a reason why people are stopped," said Nickell.

The Idaho Walk Bike Alliance does not want to discourage parents from allowing their kids to walk or ride to school, they just want to make sure it's done safely.

You can visit their website for safety tips and what you should talk to your students about before they head out to school.