Back to school mask mandates; here's what you need to know

NAMPA, Idaho — With the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year just a little over a week away, many school districts are reminding their students, teachers, and faculty members about what to expect. Changes vary from district to district and we're breaking what you need to know across Boise, West Ada, Nampa, and Caldwell School Districts.

Boise School District:

-First Day of School: August 17, 2021.

-In-person learning five days a week.

-Facial coverings are required for all students & staff regardless of vaccine status.

West Ada School District:

-First Day of School: August 26, 2021.

-There is an option between hybrid or remote learning.

-Facial coverings will be required in designated areas.

A letter from Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub.

Nampa School District:

-First Day of School: August 19, 2021.

-In-person learning.

-No facial coverings or vaccines are required.

-No social distancing is required.