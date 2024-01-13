Attorney for Chad Daybell files motion to withdraw from case

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Chad Daybell's attorney has filed a motion to withdraw as counsel from the high-profile murder case currently set for trial in April.

Court documents show attorney John Prior filed the motion on Thursday.

"Mr. Daybell does not have the ability to pay for counsel‘s continued services and Mr. Daybell seeks the appointment of two capital qualified attorneys to represent him in this matter," the motion stated.

RELATED STORY: Judge denies Chad Daybell's motions to remove the death penalty

Daybell is facing the death penalty and three first-degree murder charges for the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. His wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was convicted for her involvement in the crimes last year and is currently serving three life sentences while awaiting trial for additional charges in Arizona.

RELATED STORY: Lori Vallow Daybell extradited to Arizona, booked into jail

Daybell's trial is currently scheduled to start April 1 in Ada County and is scheduled to take up to eight weeks.

"Remaining on this case would require undersigned counsel to work around the clock, more than full-time, for more than four months without compensation and without the assistance of any other counsel," the motion stated. "Because Mr. Daybell is facing the death penalty and has been determined indigent, he is statutorily entitled to appointment of two counsel who are capital-qualified at state expense."

A hearing is scheduled for January 18 at 10:00 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse where Judge Steve Boyce will hear arguments for the Motion to Withdraw as Counsel.

