Shoshone-Paiute tribe plans its first casino and resort venture in Idaho

DUCK VALLEY, Idaho — The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes have begun taking steps to build a resort and casino in Idaho, positioning it on tribal land along I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home.

“I dream of a future where our members have the resources, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities they need to care for their families and preserve our way of life,” said Chairman Brian Mason. "A future where our children have hope and believe the best days are still ahead of them."

The resort and casino project will benefit not only tribal members but southern Idaho residents as well, according to the press release, promising over $10 million in annual contributions to the state economy, creating thousands of jobs.

The tribe says that a recent survey showed strong public support, with more than 70% of Idahoans backing the development. Local residents near the proposed site demonstrated higher enthusiasm, with nearly 80% approval. In order to move forward, however, the project will require approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes are collaborating with the Coeur d'Alene Tribe to bring this vision to fruition. The Coeur d’Alene Tribe, with over 30 years in gaming management, is providing upfront investments and management expertise.

Tribal gaming in Idaho already generates over $1.4 billion in annual economic activity and provides roughly 12,500 jobs.