BOISE, IDAHO — A Meridian teenager who says he was unable to receive help through Idaho's 988 Crisis and Suicide Hotline is now celebrating a change in state law aimed at ensuring other young people can get support during a crisis.

Need help? Call or text 988, or visit Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline for resources.

Last February, Jace Woods, now a sophomore at Meridian High School, shared his experience after calling 988 at age 14 during a difficult period in his life. Woods said his call was ended because he was not actively suicidal and because of confusion surrounding Idaho's parental consent law at the time.

Following that experience, Woods began contacting lawmakers and advocating for changes to the law.

WATCH | Teen who sought help through 988 helps change Idaho law

After teen's advocacy, Idaho 988 leaders say minors can now access more crisis support

Earlier this year, Idaho lawmakers approved revisions to the state's parental consent law. The changes specifically allow minors to receive immediate crisis intervention services through Idaho's 988 Crisis and Suicide Hotline. The law also permits a follow-up call within 48 hours when a youth is experiencing suicidal ideation.

Woods said seeing the law change after months of advocacy was an emotional experience.

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"It was like this surreal joy of, I've spent so much time and it's finally happened. It was so amazing," Woods said.Lee Flynn, director of Idaho's 988 Crisis and Suicide Hotline, said the previous law created obstacles for some young people seeking help.

"We're very pleased to be able to support people of all ages, including young people," Flynn said. "The law as it previously was ... had a chilling effect on young people reaching out in moments that they really needed to reach out."Flynn said the hotline now responds to between 85 and 90 calls, texts, and chats each day and views increasing contact volume as a sign more Idahoans know where to turn during difficult moments.

He emphasized that 988 services are available around the clock.

"You are not alone and support is always just three digits away. Anyone can call 988, text 988, or reach out through the chat," Flynn said.For Woods, the law change is proof that one person can make a difference.

"If I at 14 can literally go in and change the law in Idaho, then you can," Woods said. "You can get better. You can find how you get better, and you can improve, and you can do that, as hard as it might seem, you can do it."