Advocates supporting Hispanic parents and students in Caldwell with lawsuit against school district

CALDWELL, Idaho — A lawsuit against the Caldwell School District is the latest development in an ongoing community conversation after a "Brown Pride" sweatshirt sparked student protests at Caldwell High School.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, which advocates for Hispanic students and parents, says it plans to sue the Caldwell School District.

The students organized a Brown Pride protest in mid-January after a student at Caldwell High School was told her "Brown Pride" hoodie violated the dress code. Local organizations continue to team up to discuss the local Hispanic community's experiences in school systems across the Treasure Valley.

More than 62% of students at Caldwell School District identify as Hispanic or Latino.

"They don't have knowledge. They just don't know," said Sunny Ligas, LULAC State Director.

Ligas shared his thoughts after multiple community meetings where parents shared times when the school system took advantage of them.

LULAC and numerous local organizations plan to show up at the next Caldwell School Board meeting to address the policy that led to Brenda Hernandez's initial dress code violation.

"It's too broad; they can put anything in there; it should be more specific," said Sunny Ligas.

A statement released by the Caldwell School District said, "In making this decision, our research shows the term "Brown Pride" is associated with street gangs currently operating in the Northwest. Therefore, according to district policy, students are not allowed to wear clothing affiliated with gangs."

After the protest, Caldwell High School was vandalized. The term "White Power" was spray painted on an exterior wall, initially leading local authorities to investigate it as a hate crime. That's no longer the case, with Caldwell Police determining it to be an act of intimidation between two local Hispanic criminal street gangs from Caldwell. They're asking anyone with information to come forward.

LULAC has spoken out regarding CPD's statement. "But more particularly recently, there is a known and identified criminal street gang known as the Brown Pride surreños."

"That is a way for them to deescalate how serious it is here and how that there is still racist here," said Ligas.

LULAC is working to document the protest information and plans to move forward with a lawsuit against the Caldwell School District.