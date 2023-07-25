Watch Now
Ada County Sheriff's Office bring in sonar specialist to assist in body recovery at Lucky Peak

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 19:51:45-04

ADA COUNTY, IDAHO — The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) has recovered a body from Lucky Peak in relation to a drowning that occurred on Sunday.

Crews began searching in the morning hours for a 35-year-old man who jumped in to help kids struggling in the water.

Sheriffs wait until Tuesday to begin the search and recovery process due to the depth the body was located. “Because it's over 100 feet, we are regulated by OSHA, anything over 100 feet we are not allowed to dive,” said Lieutenant Kevin Lowry, ACSO.

Gene Ralston is a volunteer who provided advanced sonar equipment to assist in the discovery of the body. The 78-year-old with this recovery has helped find over 130 bodies from different searches and retrievals.

“No, it doesn’t really get any easier. It gets more gratifying though that we have brought another family’s loved one home and that’s what matters,” said Ralston.

Helping families in a time of need is the primary motivation for Ralston and his wife Sandy. Bringing closure during a time of loss is what keeps them continuing their work.

“You know when you walk up the boat ramp and tell the family you’re bringing their loved one home, there’s no feeling like it and I think that’s what drives it,” said Ralston.

