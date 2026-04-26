'A servant's heart': Idaho politicians remember former Gov. Kempthorne

Following the news of former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne's passing on Friday evening, several Idaho political leaders from both sides of the aisle have released statements honoring the work of the late politician.

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The Office of the Governor released a statement from Kempthorne's family on Saturday, saying the Idaho politician passed away in Boise surrounded by family.

Gov. Brad Little applauded Kempthorne as both a leader and friend. "Our friendship goes back to our college days, where Dirk and I shared the same state government class – an experience that helped set the course for a lifetime of public service for him."

Kempthorne served in several prominent political roles, including the Mayor of Boise, a U.S. Senator, the governor of Idaho and the U.S. Secretary of the Interior under George W. Bush.

“We were all proud when President Bush selected Dirk to serve as Secretary of the Interior. In that role, he never lost sight of Idaho or the West," Gov. Little said, "He understood the value of our lands and worked tirelessly to steward them with care and respect."

Gov. Little expressed his condolences to Kempthorne's family, including Kempthorne's wife, Patricia, saying that when the couple met, Little could tell "Dirk and Patricia would lead lives as dedicated and passionate leaders." Little said through the couple's "steadfast partnership," the former governor was able to strengthen Idaho's public education among many other policy areas.

The Idaho State Board of Education commended Kempthorne's contributions to the state. "During his tenure, he championed efforts to improve accountability, expand opportunities for students, and strengthen collaboration between K–12 and higher education institutions," the department said in a press release.

The Idaho House Republicans similarly praised Gov. Kempthorne's contributions to the state, saying that his work will continue to inspire public servants.

“Dirk Kempthorne represented the very best of Idaho — strong leadership, deep conviction, humility and a servant’s heart," House Majority Caucus Chairman Jaron Crane said.

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo underscored Kempthorne's efforts "to preserve the natural beauty and resources that define Idaho and the American West."

Idaho leaders from the other side of the aisle echoed similar sentiments of Kempthorne's commitment to the state.

“We recognize and respect Governor Kempthorne’s dedication to Idaho and his willingness to lead, even when we held different perspectives," Idaho House and Senate Democrats said in a statement, "His meaningful work on transportation, natural resources, and bipartisan efforts continues to impact communities across our state."

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said that she always appreciated Kempthorne's "deep love" for the city of Boise. "He left an indelible mark on our city with his vision for a vibrant downtown that we all enjoy today," Mayor McLean said in a statement.

Some of his latest contributions include serving as the chairman of the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee. The nuclear submarine's commissioning ceremony was on April 25, less than one day after Kempthorne passed.

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Gov. Brad Little said he wished that Kempthorne would have been able to attend the commissioning, calling it "a moment he worked so hard to make possible."

At Boise State Football's spring game, the program held a moment of silence in remembrance of both Kempthorne and former Mayor of Nampa, Rick Hogaboam, honoring their dedication to public service and impact on the community.

Kempthorne was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2025. The cause of his death is currently unknown, but the family shared they will release additional details in the coming days.