A Meridian man finds kidney donor close to home

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Kidney Disease is a condition that one in seven adults in the United States has.

Kidney disease is often referred to as the "Silent Disease" because there are usually no symptoms during its early stages.

This spring we introduced you to a Meridian man who's touched the lives of so many student-athletes in the Treasure Valley. He was asking for help. He needed a donor.

We are happy to report that not only did Ron Manu find a donor, the donor turned out to be his sister-in-law, Gina.

The surgery was completed Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City with no complications.

Both Ron and Gina are resting comfortably. Ron even got up on his feet to walk down the hospital hallway for a little exercise.

As Ron's brother put it, he and his wife are now bonded together forever.

