National Kidney Month: Meridian man looks for a perfect match

MERIDIAN, Idaho — It's a condition that affects one in every seven adults in the United States. Kidney disease is often referred to as the "Silent Disease" because they are no detectable symptoms during its early stages.

Ron Manu, a Meridian man who has touched the lives of so many student-athletes, now needs some help. Here's one story we hope brings additional attention to National Kidney month.

Football has always been a big part of Ron's life. From playing to coaching to watching his sons compete on the field.

But Ron has never had a battle like the one he's going through now. Just before a family trip to Mexico last year, Ron got tired, began losing weight, and lost his appetite.

"I knew something was wrong, I was tired all the time."

Ron didn't pay too much attention to it, but his wife Michelle did.

"I could see he was very sick, thinking it was just the flu. He ended up getting routine blood work three days before we left, and then the nurse called and said 'You need to get to the hospital.'"

Ron was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease, and it was a little hard for him to accept.

"It was something you just didn't want to reveal. It was showing the chink in my armor, you know what I mean, very humbling, yes very humbling."

Ron shared how your body will go through things you never dreamed of. Before being accepted to a kidney donor list, doctors need to see if your body is ready for it.

He shares the information with his medical team, who then shares it with the transplant team. Every night Ron will prepare for dialysis, referred to as the dwelling process, or cleansing of the body.

Then there's finding a match.

If fortunate enough to get a possible donor, the first step is for both parties to submit blood and tissue samples to determine compatibility. A process that, one would think, would remove any smile from your face, but not Ron.

"I can't let it beat me, it's another hurdle. That's the athlete coming out in me."

Until a match is found, Ron has the love of his family and countless friends.

For more information about the kidney donor program, go to theNational Kidney Foundation's website.

