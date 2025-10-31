74th annual Ski Swap returns to Expo Idaho

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — It's a tradition decades in the making and it has helped Idahoans snag great deals on Winter Sport gear.

The 74th annual Ski Swap at Expo Idaho will welcome tens of thousands of people to find all the pieces they need to hit the slopes when snow hits the mountains.

WATCH to learn how the Ski Swap benefits youth sports:

Made in Idaho: 74th annual ski swap

“I’ve been skiing my whole life basically. I grew up close to a ski resort and always skied with my buddies,” said Doylen Isaacson, a Baker City resident.

Isaacson traveled over two hours to get to the Treasure Valley to get deals on skis for his three kids. He says the Ski Swap is one of the best places to find deals on winter gear.

Proceeds from the event also fund the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation (BBSEF), which teaches young Idahoans how to handle the slopes and grows the next generation of skiers and snowboarders.

Nick Sabin, head coach for BBSEF, says the Ski Swap funds 40% of their foundation, and without it, they wouldn't be able to teach winter sports.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year here for BBSEF and then it's also a great time for everybody to come down to try to find some good deals on stuff and get geared up for the ski season,” said Sabin.