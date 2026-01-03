$30 million in funding for Idaho community schools restored following local support

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Department of Education has reinstated nearly $30 million in grant funding to United Way of Treasure Valley for its Full-Service Community Schools Program, which supports 47 community schools across Idaho. The Department of Education initially terminated the program over policy concerns.

The funding reversal comes just two days after the department officially ended the five-year, $46 million grant on December 29, cutting the program three years short. The department had cited DEI-related elements in the proposal that conflicted with current policy.

WATCH: What the reinstated funds mean for schools across Idaho

Idaho community schools win back $30M in federal funding after appeal reversal

"We're disappointed that we had this disruption, but now we're eager and ready to link arms again and get right back to it,” said Megan Remaley, president and CEO of United Way of Treasure Valley. “We're just delighted that we can continue to do the work."

RELATED | Full-Service Community Schools Grant to end in 2025, threatening education programs across Idaho

The community schools serve as neighborhood hubs, blending academics, social services, and local community partnerships. These public schools provide critical support, including clothing closets and food pantries for students and families.

"We're in the middle of a school year. So it was extremely discouraging to think about the really critical support that kids and families rely on being gone in just the blink of an eye," Remaley said.

United Way appealed the initial decision, highlighting years of success, backed by local education agencies, lawmakers, and parents.

RELATED | U.S. Department of Education reverses course, approves Idaho community schools funding

When that appeal was denied and funding was terminated, Remaley said the organization was concerned about the immediate impacts on children and families.

"Pressure and persistence— we saw really quickly, we knew it to be true, the impact, how critical the work of community schools are in local communities," Remaley said.

The department's reversal came after strong community advocacy from across Idaho. Local districts, including Middleton and Emmett, posted their gratitude online following the funding restoration.

Much of the grant funding will continue to keep community school coordinators in place, allowing teachers and administrators to focus on their primary roles while coordinators implement additional student and family support.