U.S. Department of Education reverses course, approves Idaho community schools funding

IDAHO — Federal funding for Idaho’s Full-Service Community Schools initiative will continue after the U.S. Department of Education approved a continuation award, according to a press release from United Way of Treasure Valley.

The decision reverses earlier concerns that the grant would end early. United Way said it received confirmation on Wednesday that, after additional clarification and review of documentation, the award will continue as originally issued.

Earlier this week, United Way said an appeal to reconsider funding had been denied, raising alarms for school districts across the state that rely on the program for student and family support services.

“We are thrilled by this outcome,” said Megan Remaley, president and CEO of United Way of Treasure Valley. “This is a powerful demonstration of how deeply important Community Schools are for Idaho’s students and families.”

The Full-Service Community Schools State Scaling Grant was awarded in 2023 as a five-year grant running through December 2028. It supports 65 schools statewide, including 47 rural public schools, through school-based coordinators, family engagement, mental health supports, enrichment programs and career-connected learning.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said community schools help remove barriers to learning by connecting families with needed resources.

United Way credited the Idaho Coalition for Community Schools and the Idaho Department of Education for their advocacy, saying collaboration helped ensure the importance of the program was recognized.