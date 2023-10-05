2023 Boise Mayoral candidates address community questions at forum

The first of two mayoral forums was held on Thursday afternoon. The City Club of Boise, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Idaho - Greater Boise Area, hosted the candidates for Boise Mayor.

All four candidates were there answering questions that were submitted by the audience. The focus centered on Affordable housing, growth, and Homeless issues.

Incumbent Mayor Lauren McLean

Mike Masterson, former Boise Police Department Chief of Police

Joe Evans, a data engineer and former military intelligence analyst

Aaron Reis, Boise resident



The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 7.

