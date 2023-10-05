Mayoral candidate Joseph Evans stands up for Boise's homeless population

BOISE, Idaho — Joseph Evans has joined the race and is running for Boise Mayor in the 2023 general election, opposing incumbent Mayor Lauren McLean and former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson.

Idaho News 6 Don Nelson got the chance to meet with Evans and learn a little bit more about who he is and why he is running for Mayor in the City of Trees.

"Right now, I am a homeless, working, disabled Veteran," says Evans.

Joe Evans is an open book and has no problem talking about his personal journey. Currently working in tech support for a solar company, he says his salary is not enough to cover his debts, his current bills, let alone maintaining a house.

Evan believes that the organizational skills he learned while enlisted in the Army are what qualifies him to be Boise's next mayor.

"I've been part of the executive organization for several deployments overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq, where not only was I helping US facilities set up and establish, I was also acting as an advisor in relationship to things with economics and several of the areas where we were working in," says Evans.

Evans says he supports the men and women in blue, though he is quick to point out his view of the criminalization of Boise residents living in poverty.

"In many cases, they've been fortunate that they have family to fall back on. But there are still other cases where they have nothing," says Evans. "We're looking at displacement of median-income people, couples, families, children. I've had several conversations with people who have been displaced because they have a disability."

As Mayor, Evans feels he can be the mouthpiece the city needs to try and find reasonable solutions to the homeless population, as he understands the challenges many are facing.

Evans says he knows he is fighting an uphill battle in his quest to be Boise's mayor, but feels it is worth fighting for to help the community.

