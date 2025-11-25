Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1.2 million newly hatched Chinook killed due to water pump failure at Rapid River Fish Hatchery

Jeff T. Green
Chinook salmon to be released into Boise River on Friday.
A malfunctioning water pump at the Rapid River Fish Hatchery has led to the loss of roughly one-third of its annual Chinook production, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

During a routine facility check on November 18, staff members discovered that the pump that supplies oxygenated water to the incubation building was malfunctioning.

When the broken pump was discovered, staff members were able to turn on a secondary pump, but by that time, 1.2 million of the newly hatched Chinook had died.

The cause of the malfunction is still unknown, and staff are currently investigating.

Repairs are being made to ensure that the remaining fish are given proper water flow.

