Willie Nelson, Dylan, Billy Strings, and more to play in Nampa this upcoming May

NAMPA, Idaho — Turns out, there's room enough in the Treasure Valley to support two musical "Outlaws."

On May 20, the Outlaw Music Festival (not to be confused with the Outlaw Field Concert Series) will bring some of the most iconic names in contemporary music together for one special night in Nampa. The event is scheduled to take place at The Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater and will include headlining performances by Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Sierra Hull, and Lily Meola.

This is the 10th year of the traveling festival and brainchild of musical icon, Willie Nelson. Previous tours have included performances by Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Luke Combs, Neil Young, Phil Lesh, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Tyler Childers, Van Morrison, Zach Bryan, and ZZ Top.

Outlaw Music Festival

Nampa is just one of 35 stops on the nationwide tour, which begins in Phoenix and ends in East Troy, Wisconsin. Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival went on sale on February 7th.