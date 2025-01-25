Watch Now
Treefort Music Fest reveals full 2025 lineup, featuring 437 artists

Nicole Camarda - Idaho News 6
BOISE, Idaho — The full lineup has been announced for the 13th annual Treefort Music Festival set to take place in Downtown Boise from March 26-30.

Organizers revealed the third, and final, batch of bands on Thursday, boosting the total number of artists to 437.

This year’s lineup showcases emerging and renowned talent from Australia, Japan, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and more.

Beyond the music, Treefort offers various other "forts" focusing on food, films, comedy, yoga, and other experiences.

To purchase tickets for Treefort 13, visit treefortmusicfest.com/tickets.

