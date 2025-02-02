2025 Outlaw Field Series releases lineup of bands to play at Botanic Garden this summer

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Botanical Garden is lining up quite the summer concert series. Over the past few months, their list of live acts for the Outlaw Field Concert Series has grown to nine headliners total, all of which are expected to draw big crowds.

The lineup spans multiple genres and eras. There will be old-school acts such as Earth, Wind and Fire and new-school groups like Khruangbin.

If you're hoping to see one of the following bands, act fast. Lord Huron's General Admission tickets are already sold out and a single resale ticket to that show is currently going for $127.

For those unfamiliar with the Outlaw Field Concert Series, the concerts are held each summer at the historic Outlaw Field on Idaho Botanical Garden grounds. Organizers recommend biking, carpooling, or using the complimentary shuttle from downtown to get to the venue. Parking is free but very limited.

Attendees can bring chairs into the venue but they must be "8" max from ground to the front of the seat bottom" and "30" max to top of the chair back in the highest position." You can also bring coolers with non-alcoholic drinks and snacks but they must be inside soft coolers smaller than 30 quarts. No barbecues, outside alcohol, or glass containers are allowed on site.

Outlaw Field Concert Series: 2025 Lineup

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Idaho Botanical Gardens

Date: 5/17/25

Doors: 6:00 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

GA: $60

IBG Member: $55

Suites: $145

Lord Huron

Idaho Botanical Garden

Date: 5/23/25

Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

GA: $60 (SOLD OUT)

Suites: $145 (AVAILABLE)

Khruangbin with John Carroll Kirby

Idaho Botanical Garden

Date: 5/29/25

Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7:00 p.m.

GA: $59.50

IBG Member: $54.50

Suites: $144

Goose

Idaho Botanical Garden

Date: 6/01/25

Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

GA: $49.50

IBG Member: $44.50

Suites: $124

Earth, Wind and Fire

Idaho Botanical Garden

Date: 6/17/25

Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7:00 p.m.

GA: $76

IBG Member: $71

Suites: $177

Modest Mouse

Idaho Botanical Garden

Date: 6/29/25

Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7:00 p.m.

GA: $46

IBG Member: $41

Suites: $117

Lake Street Dive

Idaho Botanical Garden

Date: 7/8/25

Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7:00 p.m.

GA: $50.50

IBG Member: $45.50

Suites: $126

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

Idaho Botanical Garden

Date: 7/23/25

Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

GA: $70

IBG Member: $65

Suites: $165

Chicago

Idaho Botanical Garden

Date: 7/23/25

Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7:00 p.m.

GA: $75

IBG Member: $70

Suites: $175

Learn More: Outlaw Field Concert Series