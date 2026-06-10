What the finalists for Nampa mayor told City Council before the vote

NAMPA, Idaho — Before appointing a new mayor, Nampa City Council asked finalists to weigh in on issues ranging from infrastructure funding and public safety to the future structure of city government

The City of Nampa released questionnaires completed by the three finalists considered during the mayor appointment process that followed the death of Mayor Rick Hogaboam in March.

READ MORE | Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam dies from cardiac emergency during town hall meeting

The questionnaires asked candidates to explain their positions on a range of issues facing the city, including whether Nampa should consider transitioning to a city manager form of government, whether they would support levy overrides for police and infrastructure funding, how the city should address aging infrastructure and growth, and how they would work with the City Council.

On June 8, the Nampa City Council voted 4-2 to appoint former City Councilman Darl Bruner as mayor. Bruner will serve until the position appears on the ballot in November 2027.

RELATED | Nampa City Council votes to appoint Darl Bruner as the new mayor

The three finalists who submitted responses were:

Darl Bruner, Nampa Mayor-Appointee

Clay Long, Nampa Chief of Staff

Debbie Kling, Former Nampa Mayor

Bruner is scheduled to be sworn in during the June 15 Nampa City Council meeting.

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