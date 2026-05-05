West Park in Nampa adding horseshoe courts, bocce and cornhole in park refresh

NAMPA, Idaho — West Park in Nampa is getting a refresh, expanding the park's existing game area with new courts for horseshoes, bocce ball and cornhole.

WATCH: West Park is getting a makeover — and the new games go beyond horseshoes

West Park in Nampa adding new courts and game space

A blueprint shows how the city plans to use the space, with horseshoe courts on the east side and longer multi-use bocce and cornhole lanes next to them. The bocce ball lanes could also be converted to more cornhole pits.

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Cody Swanson with Nampa Parks and Recreation noted the design gives the city flexibility based on how people use the courts.

"The horseshoe courts are going to be here on the east side and then directly connected to them here on the west side, between here and the shelter are going to be the combination cornhole and bashi courts," Swanson explained.

"That's why we thought the multi-use flexibility of these bocce courts would be an important aspect," Swanson added.

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The city also introduced "Parksen Rex," the department's new mascot. More information is available here.

Construction is expected to start in July, with a goal of finishing by the end of September.

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