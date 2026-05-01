City of Nampa opens new playground at Maplewood Park

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa held a ribbon-cutting on Friday afternoon at Maplewood Park to unveil a brand new playground that replaced an aging structure from the 1990s.

The park, which is a two-acre parcel located at 2401 East Greenhurst Road, is a popular gathering place for neighbors on Nampa's south end.

The new playground boasts accessible design features meant for children ages 2-12, including new swings, slides, climbers, a seesaw, and a double-deck tower.

Take a look at the brand new playground at Maplewood Park

New playground unveiled at Maplewood Park

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