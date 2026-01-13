NAMPA, Idaho — Brian Lemke, the father of a 12-day-old baby boy who was found dead in Nampa last month, appeared in Canyon County court at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lemke and the child’s mother, Allysen Armenta, are both charged with felony counts of injury to a child and failure to report a death. Court records show the couple previously had several other children removed from their custody.

Lemke's bond, including a motion for reduction, is scheduled to be heard at Lemke's next hearing.

Watch Lemke's court appearance below —

Father charged in Nampa infant death appears in Canyon County court

