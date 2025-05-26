Veterans find community at Warhawk Air Museum Memorial Day event

NAMPA, Idaho — Thousands gathered at the Warhawk Air Museum to remember the country's servicemen on Memorial Day, with historic warbirds taking to the sky during the special event.

For retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Tony Liles, the community support at events like this is crucial for veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

"The feeling that I have been in the air and especially on Memorial Day, I feel closer to those that made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation," Liles said. "I feel like I'm up there with them."

After serving over two decades in the armed forces, with deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and throughout the Pacific, Liles has found his community and now works to help other veterans find theirs.

"It's really about building a community and being part of the community because there are community members that can help you translate those skills that you learned in the military into useful skills for a civilian employer. And it takes a community to do that," Liles said.

Liles shared that his own transition from military to civilian life wasn't easy.

"I struggled with employment coming out of the military and I turned everything I learned, all the pain and all the rejection, I turned that pain into a purpose to help my other brothers and sisters in arms that came after me. They wouldn't have to go through the same struggle," Liles said.

The next opportunity to see the Warhawk's historic aircraft will be at their annual Warbird Roundup on August 23 and 24.

