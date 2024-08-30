NAMPA, Idaho — The Warhawk Air Museum is preparing for this year's annual Warbird Roundup. 2024 marks the event's 22nd anniversary.

When available, you can find a complete list of planes at the event at WarhawkAirMuseum.org.

So far, there have been nearly 1,100 tickets sold in pre-sale.

The Warbird Roundup is September 7 and 8.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Preparations are underway for Year 22 of the Warhawk Air museum's warbird roundup. What began as a personal venture for founders John and Sue Paul has grown into a community affair.

"What started as just a couple hundred, maybe, we're looking at 3,000 guests per day." Warhawk's Volunteer & Membership Coordinator Ashley Langdon

The Air Museum is busy prepping birds, new merchandise, and working with the community members to get this show on the road. Well, up in the air.

"They have continued to support us through all these years//We have community members who have volunteered their time and effort like the airport is closing down for the whole weekend. So we've had the city of Nampa, the mayor, the airport commission helping us close down roads.". Langdon

After I helped get the museum's Buick fired up, the airplane shuffle begins. Pilots and mechanics will spend the next week doing final maintenance checks to make sure every plane is ready to take flight.