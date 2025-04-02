FIRST LOOK: Warhawk Air Museum beginning work on $3.5M Global War on Terror expansion

The Warhawk Air Museum is in the final stages of transforming a hangar at the Nampa Airport into an exhibition space dedicated to the events of September 11, 2001, and the ensuing global war on terror. The museum’s executive director, Carson Spear, provided an exclusive look at the project, which is slated to open on September 12.

"It's very heavy stuff, it takes you through the timeline on [9/11]," said Spear, underscoring the significance of the museum's new wing, which comes with a price tag of $3.5 million. The story of 9/11 will be presented in three parts, beginning with the chaos of the day itself. "We just thought it was really important to start there, take people back to 9/11."

The first section will feature paperwork that fell from New York City skies like rain, capturing the immediate aftermath.

"Yeah, we have many kids that weren't alive when it happened," Spear said, emphasizing the importance of telling the tragic story to new generations. Visitors will be able to click on virtual planes to see seating charts marking where the hijackers sat, offering a uniquely deep dive into the events.

Part two will highlight the global impacts and the unity that emerged from that day. "The country and the world's unity coming out of that terrible day [was remarkable]," added Spear. The third segment will honor the bravery, sacrifice, and personal stories of individuals affected.

As the vision becomes a reality, 2000s-era military vehicles, including a military Humvee from California and possibly a Blackhawk helicopter, are being brought in. The expansion also aims to highlight modern warfare tactics.

The new space will also include the opening of a lounge themed as an operations bunker with outdoor access and seating. I asked Spear what the airport thought of having outdoor seating at an operating airport. The answer was quick -- the airport is on board. Additional hosting space will allow for 400+ guests, a stage, with a state-of-the-art display screen provided by Scheel's.

"This is going to serve really two functions," Spear explained. "It will be a museum to honor our Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, but it will also serve as an event center."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.