The Warbird Roundup takes flight honoring military history and aviation

The Warbird Roundup is the largest gathering of historical military planes in Idaho. This two-day show also marks the biggest event at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa.

The Warbird Roundup includes planes dating back to World War II, including the P-51 Mustang, the P-38 Lightning, and countless others. However, what really separates this event is that these planes put on a show in the air.

"I mainly like it because there are old planes flying and they made it through World War II and saved our country," said Elijah, whose father flew in an F-15. "It's awesome."

The show also included a heritage flight with the P-47 Thunderbolt and one of the Air Force's newest jets, the F-35A Lightning II. This jet became part of the fleet in 2016, and Melanie Kluesner, call sign "Mach," flew over from Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

"I know that was a female, and that’s why it was awesome," said Joe Saenz, who came out to enjoy the show. "She did some tricks, and you got to be pretty good at it to do some of those maneuvers."

The Warbird Roundup also acts as a celebration of our military, our veterans, and our country. Countless groups and organizations, along with volunteers, come together to make this weekend happen.

The Warhawk Air Museum will open a new hangar dedicated to Post 9/11 veterans in September, but it all comes on the heels of the Warbird Roundup, which has been the biggest fundraiser of the year for the museum.

"I like the sky, I believe in the sky," said Saenz. "If man was meant to fly, he would get a plane."

The Warbird Roundup continues on Sunday as gates open at 8:00 a.m. The event goes until 5:00 p.m., and for a complete schedule, click here.