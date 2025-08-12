Iconic A-10 Warthog makes final flight to new home at Warhawk Air Museum

NAMPA, Idaho — An A-10 Warthog aircraft has touched down at its final home, the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa as part of the museum's Global War on Terror expansion.

Idaho News 6 joined Idaho's 124th Fighter Wing at Gowen Field as they bid farewell to an A-10 Warthog that is ready for retirement after years of service.

The aircraft, nicknamed "The Punisher," will now be part of the Warhawk Air Museum's Global War on Terror expansion, which is on track for a Sept. 12 grand opening.

Hear Idaho 124th Fighter Wing pilots talk about the final flight:

"Bittersweet day to be out here to see my jet fly its last flight," said Lieutenant Colonel Jason "Notro" Attinger. "But I'm happy that it gets a forever home here in Idaho. It's going to become part of the Warhawk Museum and we get to see it whenever we want."

Attinger has been the pilot of this particular A-10 for over 10 years and named it "The Punisher."

The Warhawk's Executive Director Carson Spear told me that the A-10 Warthog is one of the most iconic symbols of the war on terror.

For its final flight, "The Punisher" was piloted by Lieutenant Colonel Gregory "Huds" Kirk, who made sure to give the aircraft a proper farewell at their training grounds in Mountain Home, just a 15-minute direct flight for the A-10.

"It's an absolute honor to be the last pilot of this aircraft," Kirk said. "It's a good friend of mine who has his name on this jet. He asked me personally to fly it here for him. He and I have a lot of combat stories together."

Kirk made sure the Warthog's final journey was memorable.

"I made sure I went upside down at least once. I made sure to fly low like every A-10 is designed to do. And yeah, I had a good time on the last sortie," Kirk said.

The hangar at the Warhawk Air Museum will be the permanent home of this retired A-10 Warthog.

