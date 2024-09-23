Suspect in Nampa pursuit that killed police K-9 held on $1M bond

The Kuna woman accused of ramming a police car during a pursuit that killed a Nampa Police K-9 made her initial court appearance in Canyon County on Monday.

Police say Stephanie Ann Kettermann and Tanner Howe eluded officers who attempted a traffic stop Saturday night in Nampa, ultimately leaving one officer injured and a K-9 dead.

Ketermann appeared virtually for her initial court appearance Monday afternoon. She is now being held on $1 million bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 1.

Kettermann is charged with several felonies for battery on law enforcement, eluding, trafficking meth, and possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance. She’s also charged with misdemeanors for possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of a Schedule 4 controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

After a search of the area Saturday night, police also took Tanner Howe into custody. Canyon County officials tell us he is currently in custody on a parole violation, with new charges pending.

Nampa Police previously told us their K-9, Riddick, was killed in the crash while attempting to stop Howe and Kettermann Saturday night. A Nampa Police officer was also hospitalized and released.

A public ceremony will be held to honor the K-9 officer. Details have not yet been finalized.