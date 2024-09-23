Nampa Police K-9 'Riddick' killed in rollover crash, two suspects in custody

NAMPA, Idaho — Two suspects are in custody after a police pursuit led to the death of a Nampa Police K-9. The chase ended in a rollover crash leaving K-9 Riddick dead and Riddick’s handler, Officer Cody Huss, injured. Officer Huss was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.



Nampa Police says the suspect rammed Officer Huss' vehicle, causing the patrol car to roll several times. K-9 Riddick was ejected from the vehicle and killed during the crash.

Nampa Police has begun planning a memorial service for K-9 Riddick, they will announce details on how the public can attend later this week.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The Nampa Police Department says they received a call about a possible drug deal on Saturday. Police adding that after a failed traffic stop a pursuit ensued.

Police then conducted a PIT maneuver in an attempt to stop the suspects.

“As things evolve throughout a pursuit, we don’t always get the choice of what that suspect is gonna do," says Lt. Brad Childers, the Supervisor of the Nampa Police K-9 Unit.

He tells me they often try to keep K-9 units further back in pursuits, but that isn’t always an option. In this case, Officer Huss, with K-9 Riddick, performed the PIT maneuver.

“What took place, different from a normal PIT maneuver, is the suspect in this incident turned into the officer intentionally ramming his patrol car," says Childers.

That caused the patrol car to roll several times, says Childers. K-9 Riddick was ejected from the vehicle and killed during the crash.

“When we try to keep the public safe, sometimes we put ourselves in harm's way. So the officer and his K-9 were obviously thrusted, themselves, into harm's way to try to keep the public safe in this situation," says Childers.

Childers tells me K-9s are not secured in the back of patrol cars so that they can be deployed at any moment.

“They’re free flowing, the idea behind it is that we want to be able to get them out quickly as possible. K-9s are usually very, very stable back there," explained Childers.

It takes more than 800 hours of training to get a police dog ready for service. Over that time, the dogs and their handlers build a strong connection.

“We spend a crazy amount of time, not only just teaching them things, them teaching us things, but also just growing a strong, strong bond between the officer and the handler," added Childers. “I think the importance of honoring K-9 Riddick is showing the dedication, not only that he gave, but the officer as well. And just being able to show that all his time, effort and hours spent together was worth something."