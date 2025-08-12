Suspect in Nampa hotel shooting charged with first degree murder

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department has announced that Saengutone Ty Maria, the suspect in the Nampa hotel shooting on August 8, has been charged with first-degree murder.

On the morning of August 8, Nampa Police received reports of a shooting in a hotel parking lot in the 4100 block of East Flamingo.

On arrival, officers found a deceased adult male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The Canyon County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the deceased victim.

Maria fled the scene at the time of the incident but was later arrested by the Boise Police Department.

As the investigation continues, witnesses are encouraged to contact Det. Kyle Ferrari at 208-468-5633.