NAMPA, Idaho — Patriot Night at the Snake River Stampede has become a longstanding tradition giving the community an opportunity to recognize veterans and active-duty military members for their service.

Snake River Stampede President Brian Crookham said the event was created specifically with that mission in mind.

"Patriot Night was started many years ago as a way just to honor the active duty military and our veterans in the community," Crookham said.

Crookham said the rodeo gives away hundreds of tickets each year to veterans and active-duty service members as a small way to show appreciation. He said Patriot Night is a natural fit for the rodeo, bringing together a community tradition.

"The cowboy created America," Crookham said.

WATCH: How the Snake River Stampede honors veterans

Snake River Stampede honors veterans and active-duty military on Patriot Night

Organizers honored veteran Ian Freeman, a Boise combat veteran, two-time Purple Heart recipient and advocate for veterans' issues. During eight years of service, Freeman was responsible for clearing improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, and was injured six times while deployed.

The Stampede has featured a different theme each evening throughout the week, including Stampede for the Cure, which raises awareness for breast cancer, and a night dedicated to honoring first responders.

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As for how theme nights are selected, Crookham said the process comes down to what resonates with fans.

"You know we've stuck with these themes. They've worked. They're great. Our fans love them and so we've kept them for years," Crookham said.

"It's just a way that we can give back and we're happy to do it," Crookham said.

The themed celebrations continue Friday with Western Heritage Night before the rodeo finals take place Saturday.

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