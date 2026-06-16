111th annual Snake River Stampede: Your complete event guide

NAMPA, Idaho — The Snake River Stampede — one of the nation’s top 10 professional rodeos — kicks off June 16-20 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Known as “The Wildest, Fastest Show on Earth,” this major Idaho sporting event blends deep Western tradition with family-friendly entertainment.

Idaho News 6 is proud to be the TV sponsor of the 111th annual Stampede, and our Canyon County neighborhood reporters will be on site Thursday to meet viewers, share stories and connect with the community.

Whether it’s the thundering bulls, barrel racing, team roping, or mutton bustin’ for the kids, the Stampede delivers a week packed with adrenaline, tradition, and local pride — plus fundraisers, concerts, and more.

Key Details

Dates & Location:

June 16–20, 2026

Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa

Tickets:

Start at $16; buy only through official channels at snakeriverstampede.com or ICTickets at (208) 442-3232.

Avoid third-party reseller sites — they may overcharge, and tickets are not guaranteed.

Bag Policy:

Only clear/transparent bags will be allowed inside.

Daily Highlights & Theme Nights

Tuesday, June 16

Buckaroo Breakfast: 7–10 a.m. ($6/plate, supports Canyon County 4-H)

Rodeo: Hometown Heroes Night, American Tradition concert immediately after

Wednesday, June 17

Pink on the Dirt Luncheon (breast cancer awareness benefit)

Rodeo: Stampede for the Cure Night, Drake Milligan benefit concert after

Thursday, June 18

Patriot Night, Scotty Mac concert after

Rodeo: Come meet your Idaho News 6 Canyon County reporters!

Friday, June 19

Rodeo: Western Heritage Night, 1871 concert after

Saturday, June 20

Family Day Matinee: Calf Scramble, junior rodeo events

Rodeo: Championship Finals Night, Almost Famous concert after

Special Events

Buckaroo Breakfast (June 15–16, 7–10 a.m.)

Largest fundraiser for Canyon County 4-H Endowment Program. The breakfast is $6 per plate at Ford Idaho Center; all proceeds benefit local youth.

Junior Rodeo

Future rodeo stars compete in goat tying, breakaway roping, and team roping with age divisions from Mini Mites to Seniors.

Calf Scramble

A 28-year tradition giving youth ages 12–17 a chance to win funds toward a purebred beef heifer.

Mutton Bustin’

Kids 5–7 try to ride a sheep for eight seconds — nightly winners score a pair of Justin Boots.

Concerts

All concerts are included with rodeo admission and take place immediately after each nightly performance. Acts include Drake Milligan, Scotty Mac & The Nugs, and Almost Famous.

Know Before You Go

Gates open 90 minutes before each performance.

Pre-rodeo activities: dinner experiences, shopping, food trucks start 5:30 p.m.

Parking is available at the Ford Idaho Center — plan to arrive early.

Dress for summer evenings, but bring layers for cooler nights.

For the full schedule, ticket links, and event details, head to snakeriverstampede.com.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

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