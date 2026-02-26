Idaho firefighters sent to Texas as 'extreme' wildfire danger emerges following unseasonable temps

DALHART, Texas — Wildland firefighters from Idaho were recently deployed to North Texas to offer support as "current conditions in Texas are primed for extreme fire behavior," reports the Idaho Department of Lands.

31 firefighters and 9 engines are prepositioned in Dalhart, where the wildfire risk is currently rated 9/10 by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The crews were briefed in Amarillo upon arrival before taking their positions.

"Firefighters from IDL, SITPA, and CPTPA have arrived in Texas to support ongoing wildfire response efforts." - Idaho Department of Lands

The high temp today for Dalhart is forecasted to be near 71°F. Further south in San Antonio, the high today is forecasted to be 91°F.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, "low relative humidity, high temperatures, and dry, receptive fuels are increasing the potential for rapid fire growth."