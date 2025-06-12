Raising walls: Nonprofit helps Nampa family navigate Idaho's affordable housing crisis

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa family will soon move into their first home thanks to a nonprofit program helping families navigate Idaho's affordable housing crisis.

Noah and Taryn Duffy never thought homeownership would be possible for them in today's housing market.

ALSO READ: Boise has the second-worst housing crisis outlook in the nation

"Honestly, both of us thought we were just gonna rent until we were old folks. Seems like it was never going to happen, and it's because of programs like this that it's possible," the couple said.

First Story, a regional nonprofit, is helping the Duffy family break their longstanding run as renters by offering unique loan options for first-time homebuyers.

"First story is removing all the barriers to homeownership, so we're offering 30-year, zero down, zero interest, zero cash to close loans on a new move-in-ready Hayden home," Claire Duncan from First Story said.

The organization partners with NeighborWorks Boise to help families who are ready for homeownership take the next step.

"I think for a lot of average families, especially families starting off, it's hard to get on your feet," the Duffys said.

Housing prices in the Treasure Valley have risen significantly in recent years. In Canyon County, where the Duffys live, median home prices are about $430,000. In neighboring Ada County, that price jumps $100,000, with median prices around $530,000 according to Redfin.

"There is an affordable housing crisis across the Treasure Valley, and it's very difficult for our first-time homebuyers to have a chance at getting into their first home," Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said.

The community came together for a wall-raising ceremony at the Duffys' future home, marking a significant milestone in their homeownership journey.

"So the symbolism is really not just raising walls, but really raising hope for these families," Duncan said.

"Now that we have our place that we can call our home, and we can raise our kids and not have to worry about the future as much, it's going to help us grow," the Duffys said.

RELATED: New study says Idaho individuals need to make $96k/year to 'live comfortably'

The Duffy family is expected to move into their new home sometime in October.

First Story is also taking applications for another house that is being built in Caldwell as part of this program.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.