New study says Idaho individuals need to make $96k/year to 'live comfortably'

How much does a person have to make each year to "live comfortably" in Idaho?

SmartAsset, "an online destination for consumer-focused financial information and advice," recently ran the numbers. They claim that an individual must make $96,429 a year in order to live a "comfortable lifestyle" in the Gem State. An Idaho family of four must make $223,142.

RELATED: Boise has the second-worst housing crisis outlook in the nation

That lifestyle includes being able to participate in hobbies, pay for housing, go on vacation, save for retirement, and financially accommodate the one-off emergency.

SmartAsset says that their methodology for determining what constitutes living comfortably is based on the 50/30/20 budget rule.

That rule states that a healthy income allocation for an individual or family should be as follows:

50/30/20 Rule:

50% for necessities

30% for discretionary spending

20% for long-term goals such as retirement

Out of the 50 states, Idaho currently ranks #24 in terms of the amount of income required to live comfortably.

Hawaii, which grabbed the top spot, is the most expensive state to live comfortably. There, an individual must make upwards of $124k to live a comfortable lifestyle, while a family must generate $294k.

The least expensive state to live comfortably is West Virginia, where an individual must earn $80,829. A family of four in WV must earn $195k.

A comfortable life is costing more than ever.



📈 According to our latest study, individuals need nearly $6,000 more than last year. Families? Over $9,000 more.



Find out the exact salary it takes to live comfortably in your state: https://t.co/7ggTCmtyAE#SmartAsset… pic.twitter.com/7659mIlNPG — SmartAsset (@smartasset) June 4, 2025

Salary Needed to Live Comfortably in Each State

1 Hawaii: Single adult - $124,467 | Family of Four - $294,362

2 Massachusetts: Single adult - $120,141 | Family of Four - $313,747

3 California: Single adult - $119,475 | Family of Four - $287,456

4 New York: Single adult - $114,691| Family of Four - $276,973

5 Washington: Single adult - $109,658 | Family of Four - $277,888

6 New Jersey: Single adult - $108,992 | Family of Four - $282,714

7 Maryland: Single adult - $108,867 | Family of Four - $259,168

8 Virginia: Single adult - $106,704 | Family of Four - $241,696

9 Colorado: Single adult - $105,955 | Family of Four - $273,728

10 Connecticut: Single adult - $105,165 | Family of Four - $290,368

11 Oregon: Single adult - $104,666 | Family of Four - $261,914

12 New Hampshire: Single adult - $103,085| Family of Four - $259,501

13 Arizona: Single adult - $101,587 | Family of Four - $237,952

14 Rhode Island: Single adult - $101,338 | Family of Four - $256,672

15 Alaska: Single adult - $100,298 | Family of Four - $259,002

16 Vermont: Single adult - $99,632 | Family of Four - $286,790

17 Georgia: Single adult - $99,590 | Family of Four - $210,829

18 Utah: Single adult - $99,466 | Family of Four - $231,046

19 Nevada: Single adult - $99,216 | Family of Four - $238,534

20 Illinois: Single adult - $98,010 | Family of Four - $234,291

21 Delaware: Single adult - $97,469 | Family of Four - $223,142

22 Florida: Single adult - $97,386 | Family of Four - $217,651

23 Maine: Single adult - $96,595 | Family of Four - $239,699

24 Idaho: Single adult - $96,429 | Family of Four - $223,142

25 Pennsylvania: Single adult - $95,306 | Family of Four - $248,435

26 North Carolina: Single adult - $93,766 | Family of Four - $210,746

27 Montana: Single adult - $92,851 | Family of Four - $234,957

28 South Carolina: Single adult - $92,144 | Family of Four - $208,333

29 Minnesota: Single adult - $91,728 | Family of Four - $251,264

30 Tennessee: Single adult - $91,478 | Family of Four - $200,678

31 Texas: Single adult - $90,771 | Family of Four - $204,922

32 Wyoming: Single adult - $87,942 | Family of Four - $209,914

33 Kansas: Single adult - $87,610| Family of Four - $200,678

34 New Mexico: Single adult - $87,402 | Family of Four - $220,813

35 Nebraska: Single adult - $87,318 | Family of Four - $215,738

36 Michigan: Single adult - $87,235 | Family of Four - $207,584

37 Wisconsin: Single adult - $87,194 | Family of Four - $225,555

38 Iowa: Single adult - $86,902| Family of Four - $202,675

39 Missouri: Single adult - $86,819 | Family of Four - $218,317

40 Indiana: Single adult - $86,570 | Family of Four - $220,230

41 Mississippi: Single adult - $86,320| Family of Four - $186,618

42 Louisiana: Single adult - $85,322 | Family of Four - $199,597

43 Alabama: Single adult - $85,280 | Family of Four - $194,522

44 Ohio: Single adult - $84,781 | Family of Four - $220,563

45 Oklahoma: Single adult - $84,282 | Family of Four - $208,749

46 Kentucky: Single adult - $83,574 | Family of Four - $192,941

47 North Dakota: Single adult - $82,285 | Family of Four - $207,334

48 South Dakota: Single adult - $82,160 | Family of Four - $197,933

49 Arkansas: Single adult - $81,078 | Family of Four - $193,773

50 West Virginia: Single adult - $80,829 | Family of Four - $195,354

Find the entire SmartAsset study here: Here’s the Salary It Takes to Live Comfortably in Each U.S. State – 2025 Study