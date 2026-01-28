Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nampa father waives preliminary hearing in 12-day-old baby's death

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa man charged in connection with his 12-day-old baby's death waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in Canyon County court.

Brian Lemke and the baby's mother, Allysen Armenta, are both charged with felony counts of injury to a child and failure to report a death.

Investigators with Child Protective Services were actively attempting to conduct a welfare check on the family when the baby died on December 16.

Nampa father waives preliminary hearing in 12-day-old baby's death case

The coroner's office is still working to determine an official cause of death.

Lemke remains in custody on a $500,000 bond, which will be up for discussion at a future hearing. He is expected back in court on February 5.

