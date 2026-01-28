NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa man charged in connection with his 12-day-old baby's death waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in Canyon County court.

Brian Lemke and the baby's mother, Allysen Armenta, are both charged with felony counts of injury to a child and failure to report a death.

RELATED| Idaho Department of Health and Welfare defends actions regarding infant death in Nampa

Investigators with Child Protective Services were actively attempting to conduct a welfare check on the family when the baby died on December 16.

WATCH: Brian Lemke appears in Canyon County Court

Nampa father waives preliminary hearing in 12-day-old baby's death case

The coroner's office is still working to determine an official cause of death.

RELATED|“Please put eyes on this baby”: Adoptive and foster mothers' warnings before Nampa baby's death

Lemke remains in custody on a $500,000 bond, which will be up for discussion at a future hearing. He is expected back in court on February 5.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.