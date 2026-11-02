NAMPA, Idaho — You may spot blue and white delivery drones flying over the streets of Nampa as Amazon launched its new Amazon Air drone ultra-fast delivery service in the city. Nampa neighbors have mixed opinions on the flying package carriers.

“It’s neat, but it’s also kind of weird,” said Laura Gonzalez, who lives in Nampa.

“I think it’s kind of cool,” said Stephen White, who lives in Nampa.

WATCH | Hear what neighbors think about the new drone delivery service—

Neighbors weigh in on new Amazon drone delivery service launched in Nampa

White said he’d give it a try.

“To see how it all works, it'd be kind of cool to, I guess, see a drone show up at your house — the kids would get a kick out of it,” White said.

He said new technology evolving is inevitable, and he doesn’t mind the new flying delivery drivers.

“I personally don’t really see an issue with it unless they crash into my house or smash my truck up or something like that; besides that, I’m OK with it,” White added.

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But other neighbors weren’t quite on board.

“I can’t say I’m a huge fan,” said Ashley Roberts, who lives in Nampa.

Roberts said Amazon’s ground-based delivery is already quick enough for her.

“The trucks show up in plenty of time for me,” Roberts said.

The new service delivers small packages to homes within a 170-square-mile radius of the Nampa Amazon Air facility in as little as 30 minutes.

“Everyone’s trying to, you know, be at the forefront of what’s the leading the way, and they don’t stop to ask if anyone wanted it or if it’s a good idea or if there’s gonna be repercussions or, you know, stuff like that,” Roberts added.

Nampa is the first city in Idaho to receive the service, which currently operates in places like Phoenix, Detroit, Chicago, and Dallas.

“I can’t trust that something I purchased is gonna be delivered at my house by something that’s not a person, you know what I mean?” said Gonzalez.

Amazon lists Boise as one of the cities it plans to expand its drone delivery service to next.

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