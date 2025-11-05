Nampa voters approve supplemental levy to maintain teachers and student programs

NAMPA, Idaho — Voters in the Nampa School District approved a $16.8 million, two-year supplemental levy to maintain teachers and student programs – a measure district leaders say would not increase property taxes. Results show the levy passing with 52%, as of Tuesday night.

Superintendent Gregg Russell previously told Idaho News 6 that homeowners currently pay about $63 per $100,000 of taxable value, and if the levy passes, that cost would drop to about $40 per $100,000, due to increased state funding. The levy needed a simple majority to pass.

The funding will continue to support teacher staffing and student programs.