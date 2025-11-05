Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNampa

Actions

Nampa voters approve supplemental levy to maintain teachers and student programs

Nampa School District
Nampa School District
Nampa School District
Posted

NAMPA, Idaho — Voters in the Nampa School District approved a $16.8 million, two-year supplemental levy to maintain teachers and student programs – a measure district leaders say would not increase property taxes. Results show the levy passing with 52%, as of Tuesday night.

Superintendent Gregg Russell previously told Idaho News 6 that homeowners currently pay about $63 per $100,000 of taxable value, and if the levy passes, that cost would drop to about $40 per $100,000, due to increased state funding. The levy needed a simple majority to pass.

The funding will continue to support teacher staffing and student programs.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Nampa reporter Keith Burrell