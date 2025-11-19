Nampa raises utility rates to replace over 50 miles of 50-year-old pipe

NAMPA, Idaho — After 47 mainline breaks in the past year, the Nampa City Council voted 4-3 to pass a 10% water utility rate increase to remedy the city's aging plumbing. The City Council also approved a 5% rate increase for irrigation with a 5-1 vote.

According to a press release from Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, the revenue from the rate increases will be used to replace over 50 miles of pipe that is more than 50 years old.

In total, the City of Nampa is in charge of maintaining 1,200 miles of water pipelines for residential and irrigation purposes.

Residential water customers within Nampa city limits will see an average increase of $3.24/month. The current average rate is $32.12/month, but after the increase, it will be approximately $35.36. The residential rate increase will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2026.

40 miles of residential pipe have been designated as in need of immediate replacement.

Rate increases will also affect irrigation customers, who can expect an average increase of $10/year. Currently, the average irrigation customer in Nampa pays approximately $199.05/year. The irrigation rate increase will go into effect Mar. 1, 2026

18 of the 545 miles of irrigation pipeline in Nampa City Limits need to be replaced immediately.

A 1% rate increase for water renewal will also go into effect on Feb. 1, 2026.

