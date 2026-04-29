Nampa priest sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to sexual abuse involving teen

NAMPA, Idaho — A former Nampa priest was sentenced Wednesday in Canyon County District Court after pleading guilty earlier this year in a sexual abuse case involving a minor.

Robert Mendez Esquivel pleaded guilty in January to one count of felony sexual battery involving a 16- to 17-year-old, stemming from a 2025 investigation.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 3 years fixed and 12 years indeterminate.

Mendez was arrested in August 2025 after Nampa police opened an investigation into allegations involving a teenage victim. Court records say the victim and Mendez met through a dating app before meeting in person in Nampa.

READ MORE | Trial delayed for Nampa priest accused of raping a teenager

Investigators said the two met at a Nampa park where a sexual act occurred. Police said the victim was not connected to St. Paul’s Catholic Church or its school, where Mendez had served as a priest beginning in 2022.

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