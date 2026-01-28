Nampa priest pleads guilty to sexual battery of a minor in plea deal

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa priest pleaded guilty Monday to sexual battery of a minor as part of a plea agreement that dropped two other charges, including rape.

Father Toto Mendez admitted in Canyon County court that he met a 16-year-old on the dating app Grindr and engaged in sexual contact with the teenager at a park.

"I downloaded an application and I met with a victim of 16 years old," Mendez told the judge. "We went to a park, and in that park, the victim did oral sex with me."

WATCH: Father Toto Mendez apologizes in court

Nampa priest pleads guilty to sexual battery of minor in plea deal

Mendez was arrested in August while serving as a priest at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Nampa. Two other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement, including rape and another charge for sexual battery.

During the hearing, Mendez apologized to his community and the victim.

"I offended God, and I offended all these beautiful people of my community of Nampa, and to the victim," Mendez said. "I did something horrible."

Mendez's attorney described the incident as isolated, saying the teenager misrepresented their age on the dating app.

"This was an isolated incident where a teenager pretended to be 18 and downloaded a Grindr application—and then there was one act of sex between this person that Father Toto met on Grindr and himself," the attorney said.

Community members who support Mendez are expected to speak at his sentencing hearing scheduled for April 1 at the Canyon County Courthouse.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.